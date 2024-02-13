The new contents of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass arrive with Tower of Order and Fresh Season, presented with two trailers.

Nintendo today presented the Expansion Pass Of Splatoon 3 with two trailers dedicated respectively to Tower of Order and Fresh Seasonthe DLC with which the Nintendo Switch game is significantly enriched and expanded. The first expansion to arrive is the Tower of Order, a new game mode set in a world devoid of color, where players must do everything they can to climb the Tower of Order and illuminate their world. The Tower of Order is a single-player DLC and kicks off the second wave of the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, arriving February 22, 2024.

In this new part of the game the protagonist is Number 8, a resident of Inkopolis who awakens in a new "world of order", devoid of most colors. Alongside a drone claiming to be Alga, one of the members of Tenta Cool, Number 8 must climb back to the top of the Order Tower while fighting hordes of enemies and surprising obstacles. Each floor of the Tower is characterized by different objectives to complete, which change with each game and become more difficult as you climb higher. These range from defeating enemies to securing specific areas for a specific period of time, to other requests. Using the color cards that are obtained as you progress through the game we can customize the tablet with various improvements, including increased firing speed, increased damage dealt and more. The Tower of Order has a dynamic roguelite, so at every game over we have to start from the beginning, but with the color cards collected up to that moment remaining available. You can find more information on this mode in our review of Splatoon 3: Tower of Order published today.