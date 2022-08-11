Splatoon 3 received a 30 minute Nintendo Direct which revealed a fair amount of detail on this Switch exclusive that promises to vastly improve on the previous installment and offer players much more action and splatfest to winnow

The first thing you should know is that the Mammalians are back in a new story mode that will help you get familiar with the battles and weapons while discovering all the secrets of Alterna, Fuzzy and Ooze, as well as how it connects with the title theme.

What agent 3the last recruit of the New Squidbeak Splatoon, players will fight against the Octarian Army, whose members are covered in fur for some reason. Along with his friend Smallfry, players can explore many stages.

Image: Nintendo

Later Splatoon 3 will offer better game mechanics. In this case, Turf War is the favorite pastime of the locals. Two teams of four compete to ink the most territory on the map in three minutes.

New techniques were introduced, such as Squid Surge, where players can swim up walls in a single burst, and Squid Roll, which allows them to jump out of ink while flipping.. When the players character glows while executing the move, he also repels ink from opponents.

We also recommend: Splatoon 3 already has a release date and a new trailer

Splatoon 3: Salmon Run will be playable anytime

Salmon Run is back and the best thing is that it can be played at any time. Players will encounter ferocious creatures called Boss Salmonids, including the new Slammin’ Lid and the Big Shot. Also, the Cohozuna, the new King Salmonid, is introduced!

Image: Nintendo

When fighting a King Salmonid, the tank on the players back will transform into an Egg Cannon. Also, there will be Big Runs in the future… an event where salmonids invade the city where the Inklings and Octolings live!

On the other hand, there were also other announcements like that now we will have a trio of Idols and with them the return of the Splatfest, but now they have three options where the players will be voting.

There are also new weapons, battle modes, customization, the Splatnet 3, new amiibo, and updates for at least 2 years.

Excited about these announcements? We also remind you that you can follow our news through Facebook, Twitter Y Google news. Do you want to be part of our community? Pass to Discord where there is a place for you.