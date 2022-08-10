Users who are not subscribed to the Nintendo service will receive a free 7-day code.

Splatoon 3 has starred today with a direct full of news. This broadcast has featured details such as new maps, unreleased weapons, and game modes never seen before in the franchise. However, Nintendo has wanted to close all this barrage of information with a proposal for the players: a Free trial that we can enjoy without the need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

The Splatfest World Premiere will take place on August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.How does this work? The test, which bears the name of Splatfest World Premiere, will take place next August 27th of 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Those who do not have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription will receive a code to enjoy the service during 7 days at no costalthough it can only be redeemed from August 25 and until the 31st.

As we have seen in previous installments of the franchise, the Splatfest World Premiere is a tournament in which players must choose a team: Rock, Paper or Scissors. Although the test begins on the 27th, it should be noted that users will be able to download the application on Nintendo Switch from August 18.

Splatoon 3 has already been raising the expectations of its community with trailers loaded with action and color, but Nintendo’s direct has finished exciting fans with a lot of news. At 3DJuegos we have already thought of 4 ideas to improve Nintendo’s best shooter, but everything indicates that the Japanese company has found its own way to offer an even more brutal experience.

