Nintendo announced the arrival of a new season for Splatoon 3, which will bring with it many game modes and new equipment. There Cold Season 2022 will start from the next December 1 and among the most important innovations that will be introduced there will be the Big Runin which we will be able to face hordes of Salmonoids, but also many additional maps, the Matches X for all those who have reached the highest rank in the Anarchist Matches and a new catalog packed with prizes such as poses and gear.

We leave you now with the trailer for the Cold Season 2022wishing you a good vision as always!

Splatoon 3 – Cold Season 2022

Source: Nintendo