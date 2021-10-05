Splatoon 3 continues with one of the most characteristic traditions of the particular Nintendo series, presenting also in this case a real one band present within the game world, which together with others will be responsible for the soundtrack and also for various narrative curtains and of which we can listen to a first song.

The new Splatoon 3 band is called C-Side and comes with a first song, reported in the tweets below, but it will be only one of those present later in the full game. As usual, even in this case we are dealing with characters and music somewhat over the top but perfectly in line with the style and general spirit of the series.

The first song that can be listened to by C-Side is called “Clickbait” and strongly recalls the typical style of Splatoon, also recalling the Squid Sisters and the other virtual groups and “artists” that were launched within the series.

Splatoon 3 should also contain additional bands and various musicians, all obviously dropped into the strange universe created by Nintendo for this series, consisting of anthropomorphic aquatic animals of various types. Recently, on the Nintendo Switch game we saw a new map and two new weapons unveiled by Nintendo, but above all a new trailer from Nintendo Direct and various details during the recent official presentation.