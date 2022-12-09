Nintendo has announced that from 10 December will be active the Big Run virtual event in Splatoon 3. Let’s see all the details shared by the company through its official press release. To participate in this co-op event you must have reached level 4 and select Ursus & Co from the menu.

Nintendo said: “From December 1st in Splatoon 3, the most colorful and strategic Nintendo shooter ever, the new “cold” season is available, which expands and enriches the title by bringing with it new game modes, new equipment and very fresh activities for the residents of Splatville. There will also be new weapons and scenarios that take the battles to the next level.

“As part of the new Cold Season, this weekend, Splatoon 3 is hosting its first Big Run virtual event. During this event, which will start tomorrow, December 10, at 2:00 CET and end on December 12, at 2:00 CET , players will be tasked with working together in co-op to battle waves of Salmonid enemies in the Soglioland scenario, and everyone who participates even once in the Big Run event will receive an in-game decoration as a token of gratitude. 3 never ends.”

Splatoon 3

“The Splatoon series, born in 2015 on Wii U, is truly one of a kind thanks to a very particular mechanic that sees players compete in teams not with the aim of eliminating members of the opposing team, but to cover the most possible the game scenarios with the ink of their own color by playing strategy. Fans compete as anthropomorphic creatures called Inklings and Octolings with ink strokes in the city of Splatville and in arid Splatonia, discovering functions, weapons and the The trendiest gear of the year. In Splatoon 3, so-called mollusc melees bring to life exciting 4v4 online battles with new and familiar scenarios, where teams will compete to see who can cover the most ground with their ink. team fights, the game also has a single player campaign and a new version of the Salmon Run co-op mode.In the single player mode, players help the character Number 3 to fight the Octarians to reveal the secrets of Alterna and the furry slime. Those who dive into the Salmon Run can instead splat with company and defeat waves of dangerous Great Salmonoids.