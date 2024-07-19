It has been announced for months that the Splatfest of Splatoon 3 would come to an end. Now Nintendo has finally revealed the date of the last one that will arrive in this installment. It will be in September when players will say goodbye to these events. At least until the inevitable sequel arrives.

The last Splatfest of Splatoon 3 It will begin on September 13 and will last three days. This will be called Grand Festival and as always it will ask players a special question. Here users will have to answer what is more important to them: the past, the present or the future?

Surely the winning answer will have a big bearing on what happens with the next game in the franchise, just as the last splatfest of the second game led us directly to the stage of the third. Perhaps these questions could indicate a sequel that will take the best of all the games for an unparalleled experience.. Something like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that seemed like a celebration of the entire history of that saga.

Source: Nintendo

So if you are fans of Splatoon 3 You already know what date to add to your calendar to say goodbye in style. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the game will no longer be enjoyable, it just means that these great events will come to an end. How many of these were able to enjoy?

What is Splatoon 3 about?

Splatoon 3 is the latest installment in this beloved Nintendo series. These games are multiplayer third-person shooters with a very curious and fun twist. Instead of shooting bullets, we have weapons that use paint as ammunition. Not only do they work to eliminate our enemies, but they also paint as much of the stage as possible in our team’s color.

All three games received very good ratings, with each one outperforming the other. In fact, many consider this third part to be the definitive version. You don’t necessarily have to play it online, either, as there are some modes for playing alone. Have you ever played it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.