It's unclear what exactly the developers plan to change, but they will have to anyway deactivate the stage for the players and remove it from the standard rotation, so that we can work on it calmly, at least for next week.

The players of Splatoon 3 will have to do without Mincemeat Metalworks level at least for a couple of days next week, since Nintendo has decided to remove it temporarily to be able to make adjustments.

As reported by Nintendo's official message, which however is no longer visible for some reason, Mincemeat Metalworks should therefore be removed from Splatoon 3 from 1:00 am on January 22, 2024 until 3:00 am on January 24 according to Italian timetables, therefore an interruption that is not exactly long-lasting but which can be significant for great fans of the Nintendo Switch game.

Upon its return, the map should be readjusted in some of its characteristics: the particular message published by Nintendo, which speaks of “work in progress” as if it were a construction site intervention at the Metalworks company, is not very precise at regard.

There is talk of “inventory and on-site inspection”, but the question is obviously posed ironically, so it is difficult to understand exactly what the developers of Splatoon 3 are referring to. “Thank you for your interest in our work. The metalworks will remain closed January 22-24 for inventory and on-site inspection. We look forward to hosting you again in the future.”