In addition to offering SEGA Genesis and Nintendo 64 games through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, this service also gives us access to the DLC of Animal Crossing: New Horizon Y Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Now, Today it has been revealed that the expansion of splatoon 2 join this offer.

Along with the reveal of the release date of Splatoon 3Nintendo has revealed that all users of the Expansion Pack will be able to access Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion no additional cost. This is a DLC focused on single player mode. This is the description offered:

“In Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC, you play as Agent 8, an Octoling who wakes up without his memories on a dark subway platform. He navigates a mysterious underground testing facility in this adventure that spans 80 missions packed with challenges you won’t find in the main game. Escape these twisted depths and you can join multiplayer matches as your very own Octoling.”

Up to date #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! You can now enjoy the #Splatoon2: Octo Expansion DLC as part of your membership at no additional cost. Not a member? Join today! https://t.co/E9AnYyH01N pic.twitter.com/pt3Ufk0d0k —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

The expansion is now available on the Switch Online service right now. Unlike the other two available DLCs, it is likely that not many people are interested in this, since this content originally arrived in 2018. In related topics, you can learn more about the release date of Splatoon 3 here.

This is not a big news. The DLC of splatoon 2 it came four years ago, and it is very likely that fans of this title already have this content, so it is not as attractive as the expansions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Y Mario Kart 8 Deluxewhich were available day one in this service.

