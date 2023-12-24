The tests with the wheel arches

It was last July when the FIAin collaboration with Pirellistarted some tests on the Silverstone track to study the new project linked to wheel arches. With this solution, the Federation had taken into consideration the possibility of using this prototype for reduce the amount of spray during wet track conditionsespecially after reports from pilots about reduced visibility.

Other tests scheduled

A problem that emerged above all after the technical-aerodynamic changes made in 2022, with the reintroduction of theground effectin addition to the splashes generated by wet tires. A test which, however, had not led to the desired effects, even if the Director of FIA single-seaters, Nikolas Tombazis, intends to continue with other tests. The confirmation came from the Greek engineer himself, with the announcement of other tests scheduled for next year to try to understand where the main problem comes from.

The study of the 'causes' with Ferrari

The ex-Ferrari man in fact underlined the purpose of the tests, to understand whether the splashes of water are generated mostly by the design of the tires or for other reasons that could lead to modifications to the single-seaters, all to guarantee greater safety: “We clearly want to reduce splashing. It's not an easy task, we will do the next spray reduction test in the spring in collaboration with Ferrari – explained the 55-year-old in a meeting with the media – on that occasion we will try to definitively answer the question about what part of the problem is due to the configuration of the car or the configuration of the tyres. In simulations it is extremely difficult to find the right balance and answer this question with CFD alone (Computational Fluid Dynamics, ed.). We will give the answer when we do the tests“.

Wheel arches not yet excluded

However, during the test the use of wheel arches could once again be taken into consideration, especially if the tires prove particularly problematic due to spray: “On this basis, if the tires they should be one significant part of the problemat that point we will have by 2026 a wheel cover solution for ultra-wet racing – he added – if instead the problem wasn't so much the tirebut rather the diffuser of the frame, then dwe will have to work a little more on the cars and we can do some simulations. But we need this data from the April experiment.”