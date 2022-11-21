QUESTION ANSWER ‘Do matrix signs cause traffic jams on the highway?’

‘On the highway I almost always see traffic jams at insertion lanes because the matrix signs indicate 70 and 50 as the maximum speed,’ says reader K. Peters-Bühler in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘There is often nothing wrong and you can just drive on, but it’s the signs that cause the traffic jam. I see this happening at Lexmond and Almere-Buiten, among others. If cars could continue driving normally when merging, there would be no traffic jams at those places.’