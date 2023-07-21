“Paraspruzzi”, we start off on the wrong foot

After the farcical Belgian Grand Prix in 2021 and the chaotic race in Japan last year, the FIA ​​and Pirelli have studied some solutions to improve the visibility of the drivers in case of rain. Wider tires and ground effect cars (which direct water upwards) have even increased problems in the wet, and new tires have been tried to deal with this situation. mud flaps removable to be placed behind the rear tires.

The novelty was tested in the latest Pirelli tests at Silverstone by Mercedes and McLaren (Red Bull, Haas and Williams ran in dry conditions), but according to the Germans of Auto Motor und Sport it was a failure.

Mick ran in the wet on the British circuit Schumacher and Oscars Plates: unlike the Mclaren driver, the German rode the first prototypes of the so-called “Spray Guards“, which however have proved to be substantially useless for the purpose. Every time the Mercedes reserve spun on the water, the W14 still generated an impressive amount of spray, moreover directed in different directions. To generate headaches, it would be not only their effectiveness but also their aesthetics, to the point that the photos of this novelty have not been published a week later: “We are not yet where we want to be“, a source in the Federation told the German newspaper.

The FIA, always very attentive to issues concerning safety on the track, does not give up and wants to try a different type of mudflap. Indeed, those at Silverstone did not cover the entire width of the rear wheels (40.5 centimetres) but only a part. With the new “Spray Guards” the whole tire should be covered, but it is clear that at that point a compromise will have to be found between safety, aesthetics and aerodynamic consequences.