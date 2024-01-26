DThe Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK) decided on its own applications in several cases for the “Neustart Kultur” funding program and was “both a donor and a recipient of payments,” Deutschlandfunk claimed in a summary of its research into the program published on Thursday which the federal government supported cultural workers and institutions during the corona pandemic.

The SPK now vigorously contradicts this. “At no time” did the foundation grant funds from the Corona program “neither to itself nor to its institutions,” explains the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in a press release. The German Digital Library, whose office is located at the foundation, received a total of 5.58 million euros for sixty projects from a jury that also included foundation employees; When it came to the four SPK projects included in it, these jury members were excluded from the decision.

The largest subsidy was for loss of income

In the “Museum 4.0” joint project, which the foundation coordinates, 27 partner museums recently received a total of fifteen million euros for applications that were decided not by the SPK, but by the office of the Minister of State for Culture. A good five and a half million of these went to the foundation itself, but the lion's share went to the coordination office responsible for project management and public relations.

A further 356,000 euros from the Corona aid program went to three additional projects of the foundation's institutions, which also included the exhibition and education project “Keyboard – Keyboard – Interface” of the State Institute for Music Research for blind, visually impaired and sighted people. The foundation, however, received the largest grant of 20.1 million euros for pandemic-related loss of income in its museums and libraries.

“What the broadcaster Deutschlandfunk Kultur claims in this context and what was picked up unchecked by some media is false and has no basis,” said SPK President Hermann Parzinger in the press release. “To put it bluntly: no one in the foundation has anything to blame themselves for.” The selection criteria, awarding mechanisms and reception channels of German cultural funding policy are, as you can see, complicated, they always have been and will remain so.