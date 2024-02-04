New episode of spitting against Christians in Jerusalem. According to what the Israeli police announced, two Orthodox Jews were arrested for spitting and insulting a Christian cleric in the Old City of Jerusalem. The cleric is Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel. The episode, we read in the Times of Israel, occurred yesterday and was reported to the police who managed to identify and stop the two perpetrators, one of whom is 17 years old. The two are now under house arrest, added the police who said they follow a zero tolerance policy towards this type of attack.

The attack was reported on Jesus – he wrote – we ask the Israeli authorities to act firmly against the attackers and condemn these facts”.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, condemned the episode. “Another bad incident”, he wrote in a post on to other faiths”. “According to Israeli law – continued Katz – members of all faiths have full freedom of worship”.

Meanwhile, Abbot Schnabel said – we read in the Times of Israel – that the videos circulating of his attack are giving him “publicity that he did not seek, since there are much more terrible things that people suffer here, Let us pray for peace and reconciliation.”

“I condemn the act of vulgar intolerance suffered in Jerusalem by the Benedictine Abbot Schnabel to whom we express our solidarity. Freedom of religion is a priority. The Italian Government deems it necessary to respect the coexistence between peoples and religions in the Holy Land”, he wrote on X the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.