[Rassegna stampa] – In less than a month, in Barcelona, ​​the racing teams will start on track with the 2022 cars. Still no races – for those we will have to wait until March 20 in Bahrain – but the first, highly anticipated, pre-season tests. A collective shakedown that, with all the necessary precautions, could begin to give some signals about the work done by the teams during the last year. The regulatory revolution, in conjunction with the budget cap, threatens to unmask those who have not done their holiday homework right from the start. Among the teams with the greatest lights on them there is certainly the Ferrari.

After a nightmare 2020 and a 2021 of partial rebirth, the year that has just begun must be that of the return to the top for the Cavallino. It is not imperative to win the drivers ‘and constructors’ world titles right away, but to fight to do so – avoiding taking hundreds of points behind Mercedes and Red Bull – yes. Also for these renewed ambitions the red scares the opponents. Thus, in the most classic style of Formula 1, here comes the crossed blows and teasing, even on apparently minor issues. In fact, these days Ferrari wanted to ride a 2021 single-seater at Fiorano, to regain confidence in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in view of the Catalan tests. The intervention of another team, however, stopped everything. A question of regulatory and political quibbles. In Maranello they therefore had to adapt; the sessions will take place with the 2018 car.

“[…] A team has made a request for clarification to the FIA – we read on Corriere dello Sport in an article by Fulvio Solms – […] are we really sure they can use a car from last year? Last year […] agreement had been reached – […] accepted and countersigned there also by FIA and Formula 1 […] – to liberalize the use of cars in 2021, as they have been completely out of action by the impending regulatory revolution. […] With Ferrari out of the way, however, the situation has changed. A team contacted the FIA ​​to ask if it could really run, on the basis of an agreement between the teams not yet formally implemented by the Federation with the registration of a specific provision of the sporting regulations. […]”.