Reyer’s point guard talks about qualifying for the playoffs: “Expectations were high. There was talk of a flop, but we’re back on track”
Thanks to six wins in a row, Venezia qualified for the playoffs with three games to play. A goal not taken for granted after a limping start. After the injury at the beginning of March in his native Sassari, Marco Spissu returned in the best moment of Reyer who won the last three away matches, in Milan, Naples and Brescia, and beat Tortona.
#Spissus #charge #4th #place #Venice #Pozzecco #father
Leave a Reply