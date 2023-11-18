The blue point guard: “We are competitive on all fronts.” Tomorrow they challenge Milan as leaders: “Let’s give a strong signal to the championship”

Leaders in the league together with Brescia and Virtus, a record that has not belonged to them since spring 2018 when they won the regular season, Venezia marches towards the Forum where tomorrow they will face the Italian champions from Milan in the first big match of the championship. She is a Reyer on the ball, also launched in the Eurocup. The start of a revolutionized team came with the growth of Marco Spissu, the silent leader of the team. A Sassari native who speaks little but always produces many facts. At 28 years old, the national team’s starting point guard is at the heart of his career. “After the efforts of the World Cup, which reached the culmination of 4 years without stopping, which slowed me down a bit, I am finding the right form that I put at the service of the team – says the director -. It’s a great moment for Venice, we started strong and we want to go far. I won’t deny that this could be an important season for me and for Reyer. The team is 100% competitive on all fronts.” See also Jassim Abdul Reda: The basketball team is a surprise in the Asian qualifiers

All she is missing is the scudetto after the golden years of Sassari and the boom in the national team. Do you think about it?

“More than anything I believe it. The cups are important but the national title has an absolute value. We are not favorites but we feel ready to take our chances against everyone.”

Tomorrow in Milan is a good test. The champions have problems in the playmaking…

“But they always have a deep and talented staff. They did well against Efes. I’m not at the top but I’m still Milan. Last year by winning at the Forum we turned the season around. We would like to repeat ourselves. It would be a strong signal to send to the championship and a nice boost of self-esteem for us.”

Have you made any tables or predictions?

“No, we are only at the beginning. Everything is premature even if the premises are encouraging. We will have a hot December playing against Sassari, Virtus and Brescia.” See also Genoa, Retegui traveling to Italy: "The Prince sends me"

He played the Euroleague well in Kazan, now he watches it on TV. Are you nostalgic?

“A lot. I was fine in the Euroleague. Going back is a goal of mine, perhaps with Venice. It would be wonderful for me, for Reyer and for the city.”

How do you feel about Spahija’s basketball?

“The coach gave me a great gift by putting me at the center of his project. I am the designated leader of a team that has many players who fit the manager’s philosophy. He focuses a lot on counterattacks and playing with speed. Which is what I like so much too.”

Did your mentor Poz see how Villeurbanne turned?

“I’m happy for him, he deserved this opportunity. He is a rookie in the Euroleague, but he knows a lot about basketball and on and off the pitch he has seen a thousand things. A new experience that will also be good for the national team.”

His great friend Polonara is treating a tumor. A shock for you too? See also Barcelona declares Ter Stegen untransferable

“Yes unfortunately. But now things are better. Achi is a brother to me. Since Sassari he has been my left hand. I hear it often now I find it lighter. He is a nice person, always positive. I can’t wait to see him again on the pitch.”

How does a taciturn Sassari native live in Venice?

“I am privileged to do the job I love in the most beautiful city in the world. I live in Mestre on the mainland, but when I have some free time I wander around the streets and squares with my partner and Chloe, my female golden retriever. And I am happy”

November 18 – 10.49am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Spissu #championship #jump #Euroleague #Venice #ready