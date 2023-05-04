The narrow road that leads to the facilities of the Salzillo Food company, shortly before reaching San Javier, is marked out by a good handful of industrial buildings and extensive plantations of lemon trees, artichokes, lettuce, broccoli and even papayas. The modest and small facilities of the company, in the middle of the Campo de Cartagena, do not lead one to suspect that a food with the name of a medicine is produced here, which served as part of the diet of NASA astronauts on space missions and which, for decades, has been labeled ‘food of the future’. And that the Aztecs and other ancient civilizations were already bingeing on spirulina. Although its definition is not at all appetizing. Spirulina, in short, is the biomass of a group of cyanobacteria (specifically the species ‘Arthrospira platensis’ and ‘Arthrospira maxima) that are suitable for human consumption. These cyanobacteria have the appearance of blue-green algae, and they float freely off the coasts of Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Although, at present, they are cultivated all over the world. Also in the Region of Murcia, where a handful of businessmen have been able to understand the potential of this natural compound. At the Salzillo Food facilities, in San Javier, there are only four ponds where they work with spirulina, although currently only one of them works with a capacity for 30,000 liters of water that serves as a culture medium for this food, which reaches cost more than 200 euros per kilo. Every three days a third part is harvested, and approximately one gram of dry spirulina comes out of each liter. Since this product is a microalgae, is seawater used? “No, it is well water, and we are the ones who later provide the necessary salinity,” explains Juan Carlos Blanco, the firm’s technical director. Every hundred grams of spirulina contains almost 60 proteins, up to three times more than beef. The method for extracting biocomponents from spirulina that is used in Salzillo Food and in many other companies was developed more than five years ago by a group Research Center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC). According to the results of this research, the aqueous extract obtained with this method contains a higher concentration of beneficial spirulina compounds, with therapeutic and prophylactic functionality. An oily extract rich in lipids and phospholipids of omega-3 essential acids, sterols, trace elements, antioxidants, antibiotics and antivirals, among others, is also obtained. The extract is easily assimilated by the body and very rich in amino acids, and can be used for a multitude of applications, such as the prevention and treatment of hypertension, anemia, malnutrition, hyperlipidemia, cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, and as a cosmetic supplement. In fact, many people use it to lose weight, because spirulina has a satiating effect. The queen of protein But there’s nothing superficial about that effect. If NASA astronauts already used this food on special missions more than half a century ago, in addition to the small size of the capsules that contained spirulina, it is because of the important nutritional contribution. If one hundred grams of sea bass has less than 20 grams of protein, beef has between 20 and 29 grams of protein per hundred grams of food, and chicken provides just over 30 grams, spirulina is one of the foods with the highest protein content that we can find on the market. Almost 60 grams of protein per hundred grams. Of course, it is not the same to eat one hundred grams of spirulina in one go, for which many capsules or pills would be needed -the usual format that you can get in stores- than one hundred grams of ribeye, which is not even enough for a tooth. Vegans and vegetarians, along with athletes, are among the groups that most demand this product. Juan Carlos Blanco, technical director of Salzillo Food, collects a sample of the water where he grows spirulina, in San Javier. M. Bueso If we continue analyzing the nutritional information of one hundred grams of spirulina, we find 290 calories, 24 grams of carbohydrates and zero milligrams of cholesterol. With the list of vitamins and their respective benefits for the body, several pages of a newspaper could be filled. “The anti-inflammatory and even anti-carcinogenic capacity of some spirulina compounds has been demonstrated,” explains Juan Carlos Blanco, who also recalls the applications of this product for the cosmetics industry. According to those responsible for Salzillo Food, these microalgae are also used as a substrate to favor the rooting of seeds in agriculture, although not everyone can pay 200 euros for each kilo of this nutrient. “Chinese spirulina is cheaper, but it does not have the same quality,” they explain in the company. Ecological Another of the great attractions of this food is the low, if not zero, impact on the environment left by the cultivation of spirulina production. In full global discussion about the huge amount of natural resources consumed by the production of food such as meat and vegetables, “the ecological footprint of Spirulina is very low, because these algae use C02 from the atmosphere to carry out photosynthesis”, explains Juan Carlos Blanco. In addition, the entire facility of the company in San Javier works with solar panels, which further reduce the energy consumption of the plant, where more than three tons of this superfood are produced each year. Food… and even fuel. Airbus has proposed that, in the year 2050, 5% of the fuel used by its planes be derived from algae and microalgae. Salzillo Food is working to incorporate this product into flour and tortillas, as well as shakes and beers. But, sticking to the purely culinary, how is this product consumed? “I like to make shakes with spirulina, although the easiest thing is with pills,” confesses the technical director of Salzillo Food. Feeding with pills that we were ahead of in some futuristic movie. But the possibilities, as with any other food product, are endless. Among the many projects that the company has underway, there is that of applying spirulina directly to other foods such as flour, “to make pre-cooked tortillas”, for example, to promote consumption among customers. In the laboratory, Juan Carlos Blanco shows how he would combine spirulina and aloe vera in a new product for the market, and the company is also in negotiations to launch drinks that contain this powerful microalgae, such as shakes or beer. And, to accompany, some spirulina ‘chips’. Like some French fries from the future that would actually be fried seaweed. Spirulina is obtained by collecting the water (1) from the pond in test tubes; that water is filtered to obtain a wet paste (2) which is then dried to obtain flakes (3). Martínez Bueso Decoration and textures On the internet you can find a multitude of recipes for dishes with spirulina. From spirulina rolls with smoked salmon and fresh cheese, to a spirulina and nettle risotto, to finish off with a cheese cake… and spirulina. The color of the cake is green, clear. Due to its high protein and vitamin content, it can be used perfectly as a complement to a diet. What is clear is that “it is not necessary to add spirulina to the stew, for example,” explains Juan Carlos Blanco, who also underlines the possibilities of the product in haute cuisine. Spirulina powder, with which the pills are made. Martínez Bueso In the Region, however, restaurants have not jumped on this bandwagon into the future. Juan Guillamón and David López, two of the leading chefs in the Region, acknowledge not using spirulina in any of their current dishes. David Muñoz, chef at Alborada, does use this product “above all for decoration and to achieve textures.” Cundi Sánchez, chef at the El Albero restaurant in Ceutí, recalls that a long time ago they used a spirulina mayonnaise, “very attractive because of its green color.” However, they stopped using it because it has “a very strong flavor, like a pumpkin pipe,” describes the cook. Nor would it be unreasonable to find, in the near future, pumpkin seeds made from spirulina. Time to time. The company in the Region that pioneered the cultivation of spirulina 25 years ago Rafael Montoro, manager of ASN Spirulina, shows the product in the drying process. P. Espadas The Alimento Superior Natural ASN Spirulina brand was a pioneer, 25 years ago, in cultivating spirulina in the Region of Murcia, in Alhama de Murcia, where the lunar landscape of the Barrancos de Gebas and the beginning of the lush forest of Sierra come together. Espuna. Rafael Montoro, manager of the company, explains that the algae are cultivated with clean and mineralized water from the La Noguera source. “The Spirulina we grow is the rectilinear strain of the ‘Platensis’ variety,” he says. Spirulina is dehydrated naturally, through solar drying, preserving all its qualities “as the Aztecs dried thousands of years ago,” he assures. Spirulina grows in very harsh conditions, between 30 and 40°C in brackish and highly alkaline water, “for which, in terms of contamination, it means being one of the safest, cleanest and most sterile foods that currently exist,” he highlights. The cultivation process goes through special ponds in order to avoid environmental contamination or uncontrolled water. Then carrying out a washing process with fresh water to remove salts. It is also sold in capsules, powder and flakes, the last two being those intended for catering and food. The managers of the company assure that there are several chefs with a Michelin star who use their product to prepare dishes, both for the flavor, color and for its nutritional qualities. Montoro also highlights its suitability for athletes, since being rich in fiber helps in recovery from injuries. “During the pandemic it was crazy, the orders were incessant, since its intake produces a considerable increase in defenses,” recalls Montoro. 