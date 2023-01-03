Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

In order to learn about the concept of spiritual intelligence, its importance and components, and how to develop and develop it through learning, practice and development for adults and children, the Family Development Foundation organized a workshop entitled “Spiritual Intelligence”, presented by Aisha Al-Shariani, Ph.D. in Institutional Innovation and Future Foresight, Programs and Events Officer at The Family Development Foundation, a quality of life trainer, in which she emphasized the importance of enjoying spiritual intelligence, as people who possess spiritual intelligence are distinguished by many moral and social values, and tend to think of everyone around them, and adopt the values ​​of love, justice, awareness, and acceptance of the other, and they also possess patience, They avoid fear in the situations they are exposed to, and deal with them with good awareness and understanding, pointing out that spiritual intelligence is evident in the workplace, as employees who possess spiritual intelligence are able to deal with work pressures comfortably, and they also have a greater sense of commitment, integrity and empathy with others. their colleagues, which enhances their satisfaction in the workplace, and thus achieves more.

Self-understanding

Al Sheryani said, “Spiritual intelligence is a term used by some philosophers, psychologists, and developmental theorists to refer to spiritual similarities. Regarding the reason for offering this workshop, she said: “During the workshop, I relied on two main goals, which are cognitive and behavioral, and I was keen to show the meaning of spiritual intelligence. Passing through global definitions, with an indication of its importance among all other types of intelligence, as it helps you change the course of your life, and enables you to understand the nature of things around you and answer many spiritual questions, as spiritual intelligence expands your ability to understand others, free yourself from attachment and need, and develop Your ability to meet your inner needs, passing through its principles, elements of the spirit, and the spiritual laws of happiness and its components. Focus has also been placed on application and practice to reach spiritual intelligence and achieve happiness and quality of life, and there are many scientific standards and concepts on which it is based.

Definition of spiritual intelligence

In her definition of spiritual intelligence, she explained that some defined spiritual intelligence as the ability to apply and use spiritual characteristics that increase our effectiveness in life and our psychological well-being, while others refer to the individual’s spiritual abilities and potentials that make him more confident and feel the meaning of life, facing life, existential and spiritual problems and finding appropriate solutions. Her, while others described it as the ability to act with wisdom and compassion while preserving the inner and outer peace of the individual, regardless of circumstances.

Spiritual intelligence of the child

And on how to enhance the spiritual intelligence of the child, Al Sheryani said: This is done through the educator possessing the qualities of giving, patience, wisdom and the ability to forgive himself for the mistakes of the past, and to enjoy the good qualities and embody them in front of the child, in deed and word, and cares about the happy moments in his life, and adds an atmosphere of fun to the child. Everything he does, being open minded, staying flexible, doing active hobbies and enjoying the sounds of nature and music.