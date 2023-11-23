Mike Rose, the author of Spiritteahas made no secret of his being a huge fan of the program Xbox Game Pass for indie developers, and in a message he also made it clear how the agreement signed with Microsoft allowed him to postpone the game and keep working to make it broader and more complete before.

There are conflicting opinions on Game Pass, but many indie developers still seem very convinced of the goodness of the program regarding their particular field, and one of these is undoubtedly Mike Rosedeveloper of No More Robots, who already at the announcement of the success of Spirittea had reported that he owed a lot to Game Pass for the excellent results achieved.

In another post, we learn that Spirittea should have been released as early as 2022, but that the developer decided to postpone it for about a year in order to keep working on it and expand it.