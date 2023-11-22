According to the developers, Spirittea has already attracted over 150,000 players and raised 1 million dollars in revenue, effectively obtaining a figure equal to three times the production costs already at launch.

We have seen how Spirittea immediately became a success also thanks to the Game Pass, where it was released directly on day one, having put together various features of sure impact for many users: it is a sort of management system that recalls Stardew Valley, set in Japan and with references to the folkloristic and rural traditions of the country, therefore a certainly explosive mix.

Spirittea proved to be a notable success among recently released indies, but beyond the positive elements of the game to hold sway in the discussions there are also the statements of Mike Rose, founder of publisher No More Robots who claimed to not wanting to pay youtubers to carry out coverage of the game, which sparked a certain controversy .

Mike Rose’s controversial statements

Spirittea combines the style of Stardew Valley with a rural Japanese setting

Beyond the celebrations, however, a statement by Mike Rose published on “One thing that was probably noticed a lot during the launch is that we absolutely had zero coverage on YouTube“Rose wrote.

“If you search for Spirittea on YouTube, you will only see a couple of major videos. This is because almost all the YouTubers who contacted us they wanted money to make videos,” Rose explained. “Now, I understand that’s how it works. YouTubers want to get paid to cover games, sure, but I really don’t want to do that. It seems strange and hypocritical to me, I just can’t. So I think our games will no longer be covered on YouTube.”

Rose’s statements have stimulated various reactions, with many users pointing out that YouTubers’ cover videos are to all intents and purposes a job, and as such should be paidtherefore there would be nothing wrong with the request for money and indeed the position taken by No More Robots would be out of place.

However, there are also those who highlight a sort of short circuit that is generated in such a situation: if a publisher has to pay a YouTuber to have coverage of one of their games, then that should be officially considered a form of advertising which has little to do with a genuine comment, also considering that YouTubers already have a way to monetize their videos.

Both positions have elements that can be shared even from different points of view and the discussion is nevertheless interesting as it profoundly characterizes the way of covering and promoting video games nowadays.