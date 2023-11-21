Naturally, everything must be put in the right perspective, as Rose himself does in the celebratory post published on very high.

Mike Rose, the head of indie publisher No More Robots, has published the first issues of Spirittea an indie title that achieved success also thanks to its inclusion in the Game Pass (of which Rose has always been a huge fan), so much so that he received congratulations from Phil Spencer the head of Microsoft’s gaming division.

The cold numbers

Spirittea was launched last Monday and during its first week it produced sales for 1 million dollars.

Also in the same period it accumulated more than 150,000 players across PC, Nintendo Switch and Game Pass. In short, he started producing profits from launch day. The first week’s profits were three times the production costs and the situation can only improve.

On Nintendo eShop it was a top seller in all territories. In the future Spirittea will be updated with many new features, as promised by Rose.

In short, we are faced with a small game that has made it and which in its own way demonstrates how the development of video games can still be sustainable at certain levels, which moreover requires very little to achieve success, in contrast to the big ones multi-million dollar projects, which cannot afford to fail, under penalty of a bloodbath or even the closure of entire studios, as happened to Volition.

Spirittea on Steam