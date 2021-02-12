Being one of the most outstanding independent games of 2020, Spiritfarer they don’t want to miss out on success so they can add things to the game that they left out in their development. Thunderlotus Games has been responsible for communicating that a strong support will be carried out with which Spiritfarer will receive new content in 2021.

At Spiritfarer’s official blog, The study wanted to offer extensive information on the plans they have for this game support this year. A roadmap that includes three main updates with substantial changes in the gameplay and some new content, such as new characters.

Thanks to this information, we know that Spiritfarer will receive new content in 2021 on a roadmap which describes three moments, one in spring, another in summer and another in autumn. In each of them, new characters will be added to the game, a total of four, in addition to making substantial changes and specific improvements.

It seeks to improve a fantastic experience that captivated many users last year, having managed to sneak among the most outstanding games with many nominations in the different awards that have been awarded. Despite this, they do not want to relax and have seen the opportunity to be even better, promising news and new content. For example, we found that the first update, which would arrive in the spring, will include new content for Stella’s story, as well as an improvement of the cooperative mode and adjustments to the quality of life system.

From there, in the rest of the updates we find new building components, a new island, and even a new event. But perhaps the most interesting thing is the inclusion of up to four new spirits, which are essential to significantly expand the gaming experience. Spiritfarer will receive new content in 2021, which is great news for lovers of this adventure.

If you do not know this game, and you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you should know that it is one of the games included in Microsoft’s subscription service, both for console and PC users.

