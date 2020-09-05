Traveling abroad, to which the citizens of Georgia have become so accustomed three years after the introduction of the visa-free regime with the EU, will now become much less accessible. Amendments to the Law “On the Rules for the Exit of Georgian Citizens from Georgia and Entry into Georgia”, adopted on September 2 by the country’s parliament in the third and final reading, establish additional requirements and restrictions for travel to the Schengen zone. Izvestia was investigating the situation.

Muse of distant wanderings

According to the amendments, when traveling abroad (of course, after the resumption of free communication between the countries), Georgian citizens, together with their passport and air ticket, will be required to present documents that were previously only recommended. This is medical insurance, return ticket and confirmation of hotel booking in the country of destination with the obligatory indication of the address. If the traveler is going to stay with a friend or relative, he is obliged to present a document confirming the consent of the person providing housing for the period of stay in a particular EU country, also with the obligatory indication of the address.

In addition, at the border, citizens of Georgia will be obliged to check the availability of funds necessary for his travel to one or another Schengen country for the period determined by the purchased tickets. This can be either cash or the last statement from a bank card account.

Note that this last rule has been tacitly in effect since the spring of last year on certain directions of flights between Georgia and some Schengen countries. In April-May 2019, Georgian passengers flying to the EU countries from Kutaisi International Airport were checked directly at customs for the availability of the amount necessary to stay in the EU (at that time it was at least € 50-70 per day per person). Among the passengers of one of the first such “controlled” flights, there were also those who did not have enough money in their account or cash. These were returned back.

Photo: TASS / EPA / ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

New requirements are established by law in relation to documents. To travel to the EU countries, a citizen of Georgia must have a biometric passport issued within the last 10 years, with the condition that it will be valid for at least three months from the date of the citizen’s departure abroad.

In addition, according to the new law, a Georgian citizen who is prohibited from traveling to one or another EU country may be refused when traveling to other Schengen countries.

“Timid Georgians were running away”

Note that even before the start of visa-free travel with the EU countries, a special explanation of the requirements appeared on the website of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which Georgian citizens must meet for a smooth travel in the Schengen countries. … The rules included the presence of a biometric passport, tickets in both directions, hotel reservation, health insurance document, amount of money (at the rate of € 50 per day per person). But Neither in Georgia itself, nor at the airports of arrival, as a rule, no check for compliance of passengers with the specified requirements has been carried out before ..

This attitude of the border services was actively used by the citizens of Georgia, who wanted to go abroad in any way and obtain refugee status or illegal work there. As a result, the number of asylum seekers from Georgia in Germany, France and other EU countries has sharply increased.

Photo: RIA Novosti / David Khizanishvili

Complaints against the citizens of Georgia began to come from the EU countries already during the first year of visa-free travel. In early 2018, the German embassy in Georgia sounded the alarm: over the past few months, the number of asylum seekers from Georgia to Germany has tripled. And in March 2018, a government delegation from Germany arrived in Georgia and discussed with the Georgian authorities measures aimed at reducing violations of the visa-free regime by Georgian citizens. In the future, similar warnings to Tbilisi about the possible suspension of visa-free travel followed from other countries of the Schengen area.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry launched a large-scale campaign to inform citizens about the conditions for visa-free travel to the EU countries and the possible consequences of their violation. The government promised to create all conditions for the return to their homeland of illegal migrants. In parallel, negotiations began on the possibility of legal employment of Georgian citizens in the EU.

The coronavirus pandemic and the termination of air traffic on a global scale temporarily pushed the problems with illegal Georgian migrants to the background. Moreover, in the context of the pandemic, the Georgian government has organized and continues to operate charter flights with the aim of delivering to their homeland all those who wish to return and have lost their jobs abroad. And to prevent a possible outflow of the population in the future, the Georgian parliament approved new restrictions at the last extraordinary session.

“Smells of the Soviet spirit”

The authors of the bill are Archil Talakvadze, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, deputies Eka Beselia, Mamuka Mdinaradze, Giorgi Khatidze, Otar Danelia, Georgy Volsky, Kakhaber Kuchava and Zviad Kvachantiradze. They called the purpose of developing the document “strengthening the preventive mechanism within the existing resources in order to reduce the outflow of those citizens who use the opportunity of visa-free travel to the EU / Schengen countries in bad faith.”

Meeting of the Parliament of Georgia Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Imedashvili

“The above-mentioned countries, in the framework of consultations with the government structures of Georgia, openly record the expediency of the government of Georgia taking certain measures to reduce the flow of Georgian citizens who use the opportunity of visa-free travel in bad faith,” reads the clarification to the bill.

The draft amendments, even in the process of discussion, have earned criticism from the parliamentary opposition. Members of the “National Movement” and “European Georgia” accused the ruling party of discriminatory attitude towards its own population and an attempt to erect a kind of “iron curtain” between Georgia and the European Union. Accordingly, they did not participate in the voting on the draft law. And after its final approval, they said that this law breathes “the Soviet spirit”.

For example, Roman Gotsiridze, chairman of the National Movement faction in the Georgian parliament, suggests that the Georgian authorities will apply the new law selectively and will give state officials the right to decide who will be released abroad and who will not.

A similar assessment is given to the legislative amendments in the European Georgia party, which broke away from the National Movement. According to the deputy from the “European Georgia” Georgy Kandelaki, the ruling party “Georgian Dream” is used to “overload” in everything. He acknowledges that the EU countries have repeatedly expressed concern about the growth of migrants from Georgia, but the law does not regulate the main thing – the reasons for which people leave their homeland, and therefore cannot be a solution to the problem.

Photo: TASS / EPA / ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

“The main thing is why these people are leaving. And they leave because of extreme poverty and the growth of the needy. The cure for all this is the elimination of poverty. We need to make people live better. Then a smaller number of our citizens will want to leave, ”Kandelaki told reporters. Interesting that both parties were in power at one time, but in nine years of ruling the country, they have not dealt with the problem of poverty.

Obedience feast

According to independent Georgian expert Zaal Andjaparidze, the Georgian Dream government was forced to adopt such a law under pressure from the European Union in order not to lose one of the few achievements in the international arena that it has achieved during its years in power.

“According to statistics, the number of those who, entering a particular European country without a visa, is trying to stay there under any pretext. I am sure that this decision was dictated by the demands of the EU countries, the European Commission, that Georgia take measures to prevent such a negative trend. Now the Georgian border guards have to shoulder the work that their European colleagues did earlier, ”Zaal Andjaparidze said in an interview with Izvestia’s correspondent.

Political scientist Gia Abashidze draws attention to the fact that the conditions that previously operated at the level of recommendations have now acquired the force of law and become binding.

Photo: REUTERS / David Mdzinarishvili

“ The adoption of such regulations was due to the recommendations of our European partners and the desire to preserve such an achievement as visa-free travel with Europe. If earlier Georgian border guards, at the level of recommendations, were interested in whether Georgian citizens had a return ticket, insurance or hotel reservation, now the fulfillment of these conditions has become mandatory. This is done in order to prevent the flow of illegal migrants or irresponsible citizens who forget to draw up certain documents to enter the EU countries, ”Gia Abashidze said.

As for the accusations that the leaders of the National Movement and European Georgia have showered on the Georgian government in connection with this law, the expert stressed that Georgia received a visa-free regime with the EU during the reign of not the United National Movement, but the current government, the government. Georgian Dream “.