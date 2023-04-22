Episode 8 of season 3 of “Moonlight” brought big surprises. Although the América TV soap opera focuses on León, there are also other stories that have been attracting the attention of viewers. Such is the case of ‘Chubi’ and Patricia. After he was killed by his own son at Leon and Bella’s wedding, the character continues in the series in spirit form alongside Marvin. Recently, the character played by José Luis Ruiz, who prevented Eus from killing his beloved Patricia.

When Eus was on a linear motorcycle following the car in which his mother was traveling, ‘chuby‘ introduced himself and spoke to him to make him realize the madness he was about to commit. “If you had only helped me with what I asked, you would not have forced me to do this. But now it’s too late,” he said. us before drawing the weapon and pointing it directly at its parent. Thanks to the fact that the car moved forward, the character played by Nicolás Galindo was left behind and was visited by his father.

“But how can you be capable of committing such an atrocity, son. Don’t you realize it?” he says. After hearing this, Eus resigns himself to believing that he has heard his father and tells himself that he is hallucinating. ‘Chubi’ keeps talking to him and asks him to reconsider, which distracts the young man and causes his motorcycle to leave the track and end up on the grass of a park.

What did the fans say about this scene?

“Many spirits in the novel”, “The rose of Guadalupe Peruvian version”, “Just in time, ‘Chubi'” and “He looks like the one who killed the night watchman”, were some of the comments written by the followers of the novel by America TV on social networks.

Where to SEE “Moonlight 3”?

Like the first and second season, “Luz de luna 3” is broadcast through the signal ofamerica television and ONLINE by América TVGO.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

#Spirit #Chubi #saves #Patricia #quotMoonlightquot #unleashes #laughter #quotPeruvian #Rose #Guadalupequot