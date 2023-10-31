AksysGames has announced the western release date for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark IInew chapter of the horror visual novel developed by Experience. The title will be available in Europe starting from February 15, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. In North America the software house will also release a version of the game on its website which will also include the soundtrack CDit is currently unclear whether this version will also be released in Europe.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to Spirit Hunter: Death Mark IIwishing you a good viewing as always!

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II – Trailer

Source: AksysGames