experience has released a trailer and unveiled the release window for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, new chapter of the horror series. In Japan, the game will be available starting from next December 1st on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo SwitchWestern players will have to wait instead, the release for the West is in fact set for a generic 2023 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Previously known as Shibito Magire, the title was the protagonist of a very successful crowdfunding campaign on the Japanese site Campfire which thus allowed the software house to continue with the development phases. You can find more details in our previous article.

While waiting to learn more about his arrival in the West we leave you with the new trailer for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II. We wish you a good viewing!

Source: Experience via Gematsu