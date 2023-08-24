Aksys Games announced that the western release of Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II suffered a slight delay. The third chapter of the horror visual novel developed by experience should have arrived in Europe by the end of 2023, now instead the new release window is set at end of February 2024. The title will be available on Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch And pc.

The company also announced that those who will buy the title on theAksys Store North American they will receive as a bonus the soundtrack CD. At the moment it is not clear whether this initiative will also be extended to the European store.

We just have to wait for more information regarding the arrival in the West of Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II.

Source: Aksys Games