The ceremony of the Independent Spirit Awards 2021 carried out on April 22, awarded several films that have been sounding loud in several international awards and left a little clearer the ground for the Oscar 2021 to be held soon.
Among the winners, the film again stood out Nomadland, which has been sweeping in the category of best film and which repeated the dish in this award, also taking the awards to best film, best director, best editing and best photography.
Thus, the Chinese-American director Chloé zhao, arrives with confidence for the delivery of the Oscar 2021, considered the most important ceremony of the film industry in the world.
The movies Sound of metal Y A promising woman also stood out for the acclaimed performances of Riz Ahmed Y Carey Mulligan, protagonists of both films respectively.
In this edition of the Spirit Awards, television series and streaming were awarded for the first time. Thus, the categories were added: Best New Scripted Series, Best Actor in a Scripted Series, Best Actress in a Scripted Series, Best Cast and Best Non-Scripted Documentary Series.
Those that stood out within these categories were Could destroy you Y Unorthodox. From the latter, the actors were awarded Shira haas Y Amit rahav, who took the awards to Best Actress and Best Actor in a Series, giving Netflix his first win at this awards ceremony.
The list of winners was as follows:
nn movieBest Film, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Photography.
- First cow
- The mother of blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Minari
- Never, almost never, sometimes, always
- Nomadland (WINNER)
Best First Feature
- I carry you with me
- The forty-year-old version
- Miss juneteenth
- Nine days
- Sound of metal (WINNER)
Best director
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)
- Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) (WINNER)
Best screenplay
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman) (WINNER)
- Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Mike Makowsky (Bad Education)
- Alice Wu (Half Conquest)
Best First Screenplay
- Kitty Green (The Assistant)
- Noah Hutton (Lapsis)
- Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth)
- Andy Siara (Palm Springs) (WINNER)
- James Sweeney (Straight Up)
John Cassavetes Award
- The killing of two lovers
- Black legend
- Lingua franca
- Residue (WINNER)
- Saint Frances
Best Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) (WINNER)
- Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of the Blues)
- Adarsh Gourav (White Tiger)
- Rob Morgan (Bull)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Best Leading Actress
- Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)
- Viola Davis (The Mother of the Blues)
- Sidney Flanigan (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Julia Garner (The Assistant)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (A Promising Young Woman) (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor
- Colman Domingo (The mother of blues)
- Orion Lee (First Cow)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) (WINNER)
- Glynn Turman (The Mother of Blues)
- Benedict Wong (Nine Days)
Best Supporting Actress
- Alexis Chikaeze (Miss Juneteenth)
- Yeri Han (Minari)
- Valerie Mahaffey (French Exit)
- Talia Ryder (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Yu-jung Youn (Minari)
Best photography
- Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow)
- Shabier Kirchner (Bull)
- Michael Latham (The Assistant)
- Hélène Louvart (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Joshua James Richards (Nomadland) (WINNER)
Best Editing
- Andy Canny (The Invisible Man)
- Scott Cummings (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)
- Merawi Gerima (Residue)
- Enat Sidi (I Carry You With Me)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) (WINNER)
Best international film
- Bacurau (Brazil)
- The disciple (India)
- La nuit des rois (Ivory Coast)
- Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time (Hungary)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (WINNER)
Best documentary
- Collective
- Crip Camp (WINNER)
- Dick johnson is dead
- The mole agent
- Time
Someone to Watch Award (Award to a filmmaker who has not received proper recognition)
- David Midell (The killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)
- Annie Silverstein (Bull)
- Ekwa Msangi (Farewell Amor) (WINNER)
Truer than Fiction Award (Award for an emerging non-fiction filmmaker who has not yet received significant recognition)
- Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall
- Elizabeth Lo, Stray
- Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids) (WINNER)
Robert Altman Award for Best Casting
- One night in Miami (WINNER)
Robert Altman Award for Best Castingnl
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children
- City so real
- Immigration Nation (WINNER)
- Love Fraud
- We’re here
Best Fiction Series
- A teacher
- I could destroy you (WINNER)
- Little america
- Small Ax
- Unorthodox
Best Actress in a Series
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox) (WINNER)
- Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (I have never)
- Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are)
Best Actor in a Series
- Conphidance (Little America)
- Adam Ali (Little America)
- Nicco Annan (P-Valley)
- Amit Rahav (Unorthodox) (WINNER)
- Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero)
Best Cast in a Series
- Could destroy you (Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight) (WINNER)
For now, movies like Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Mank, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Chicago Trial of the 7, Beautiful Vengeance and Minari, will compete for the best film award this Sunday, April 25 at the 93rd Awards ceremony. Oscar, which will honor the best films of 2020 and early 2021.
