The ceremony of the Independent Spirit Awards 2021 carried out on April 22, awarded several films that have been sounding loud in several international awards and left a little clearer the ground for the Oscar 2021 to be held soon.

Among the winners, the film again stood out Nomadland, which has been sweeping in the category of best film and which repeated the dish in this award, also taking the awards to best film, best director, best editing and best photography.

Thus, the Chinese-American director Chloé zhao, arrives with confidence for the delivery of the Oscar 2021, considered the most important ceremony of the film industry in the world.

The movies Sound of metal Y A promising woman also stood out for the acclaimed performances of Riz Ahmed Y Carey Mulligan, protagonists of both films respectively.

In this edition of the Spirit Awards, television series and streaming were awarded for the first time. Thus, the categories were added: Best New Scripted Series, Best Actor in a Scripted Series, Best Actress in a Scripted Series, Best Cast and Best Non-Scripted Documentary Series.

Those that stood out within these categories were Could destroy you Y Unorthodox. From the latter, the actors were awarded Shira haas Y Amit rahav, who took the awards to Best Actress and Best Actor in a Series, giving Netflix his first win at this awards ceremony.

The list of winners was as follows:

Best Film, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Photography.

First cow

The mother of blues (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Minari

Never, almost never, sometimes, always

Nomadland (WINNER)

Best First Feature

I carry you with me

The forty-year-old version

Miss juneteenth

Nine days

Sound of metal (WINNER)

Best director

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman)

Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Kelly Reichardt (First Cow)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) (WINNER)

Best screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (A Promising Young Woman) (WINNER)

Eliza Hittman (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Mike Makowsky (Bad Education)

Alice Wu (Half Conquest)

Best First Screenplay

Kitty Green (The Assistant)

Noah Hutton (Lapsis)

Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth)

Andy Siara (Palm Springs) (WINNER)

James Sweeney (Straight Up)

John Cassavetes Award

The killing of two lovers

Black legend

Lingua franca

Residue (WINNER)

Saint Frances

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) (WINNER)

Chadwick Boseman (The Mother of the Blues)

Adarsh ​​Gourav (White Tiger)

Rob Morgan (Bull)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Best Leading Actress

Nicole Beharie (Miss Juneteenth)

Viola Davis (The Mother of the Blues)

Sidney Flanigan (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Julia Garner (The Assistant)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (A Promising Young Woman) (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo (The mother of blues)

Orion Lee (First Cow)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) (WINNER)

Glynn Turman (The Mother of Blues)

Benedict Wong (Nine Days)

Best Supporting Actress

Alexis Chikaeze (Miss Juneteenth)

Yeri Han (Minari)

Valerie Mahaffey (French Exit)

Talia Ryder (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Yu-jung Youn (Minari)

Best photography

Jay Keitel (She Dies Tomorrow)

Shabier Kirchner (Bull)

Michael Latham (The Assistant)

Hélène Louvart (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland) (WINNER)

Best Editing

Andy Canny (The Invisible Man)

Scott Cummings (Never, almost never, sometimes, always)

Merawi Gerima (Residue)

Enat Sidi (I Carry You With Me)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) (WINNER)

Best international film

Bacurau (Brazil)

The disciple (India)

La nuit des rois (Ivory Coast)

Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time (Hungary)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (WINNER)

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp (WINNER)

Dick johnson is dead

The mole agent

Time

Someone to Watch Award (Award to a filmmaker who has not received proper recognition)

David Midell (The killing of Kenneth Chamberlain)

Annie Silverstein (Bull)

Ekwa Msangi (Farewell Amor) (WINNER)

Truer than Fiction Award (Award for an emerging non-fiction filmmaker who has not yet received significant recognition)

Cecilia Aldarondo, Landfall

Elizabeth Lo, Stray

Elegance Bratton (Pier Kids) (WINNER)

Robert Altman Award for Best Casting

One night in Miami (WINNER)

Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children

City so real

Immigration Nation (WINNER)

Love Fraud

We’re here

Best Fiction Series

A teacher

I could destroy you (WINNER)

Little america

Small Ax

Unorthodox

Best Actress in a Series

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox) (WINNER)

Abby McEnany (Work in Progress)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (I have never)

Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are)

Best Actor in a Series

Conphidance (Little America)

Adam Ali (Little America)

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Amit Rahav (Unorthodox) (WINNER)

Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero)

Best Cast in a Series

Could destroy you (Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Wruche Opia, Stephen Wight) (WINNER)

For now, movies like Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Mank, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Chicago Trial of the 7, Beautiful Vengeance and Minari, will compete for the best film award this Sunday, April 25 at the 93rd Awards ceremony. Oscar, which will honor the best films of 2020 and early 2021.