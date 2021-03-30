Chris rock and Samuel L. Jackson appear in the first trailer for Spiral: from the book of saw, the ninth film in the Saw saga.

The creators of this franchise, who went from being something very novel and terrifying to stories that fans were no longer convinced, seek to renew themselves, so they bet on the return of one of the favorite horror movie villains: Jigsaw.

Spiral Trailer: from the book of saw

What is Saw 9: Spiral about?

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, the plot leads us to meet Detective Banks, Chris rock, a man who will have to solve a difficult case in which a murderer appears to be attacking members of the police. This one seems to be leaving behind red spirals at every crime scene, all a reference to the pattern on Jigsaw’s cheeks.

Spiral release date

Liongaste has announced that Spiral, a novel film from the Saw universe, will hit theaters on may 14. At the moment, it has not been announced if any streaming service will also transmit it.

Spiral cast

Chris rock

Samuel L. Jackson

Josh stolberg

Peter Goldfinger (Saw VIII)

Marisol nichols

Zoie palmer

With a total of eight films released between 2004 and 2017, Rock has set out to rescue the saga and give a different vision to the story created by James Wan.

Movies that are part of the Saw universe

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

Jigsaw (2017)

Spiral: From The Book of Saw (2021)