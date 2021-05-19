‘Saw’, a debtor to ‘Cube’, a cult film that anticipated the escape room fever, was based on a surprising macabre idea that was revealed as a sadistic puzzle as the sinister story progressed, between the thriller and the terror. An intricate plot and surprising ending turned a modest film into a classic of cinema of suspense, fear and disgust. A terrifying product that handled action scenes, truculence and mystery with commendable balance. Some time later its sequels, horror tapes that exploit an apparently inexhaustible formula: tension and fright. That’s the trick that delivery after delivery clung to without symptoms of fatigue.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Spiral: Saw’.



The sick and irrational legacy of Jigsaw, the master of the twisted show, seems to have no end. There is always someone who catches his love for torturing staff. The human mind is capable of inventing a thousand and one traps with which to injure or annihilate every naive individual who takes the bait. The catalog of killer jokes is vast. Gore and carnage at the service of an entertainment that lives its relaunch. ‘Saw: Spiral’, a perhaps unnecessary reboot, according to the bloody criticism it is reaping, visits the card this weekend. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, a filmmaker more than established in the genre who caught the attention of scholars with the musical ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera ‘, a grotesque diversion, and left its mark on’ Saw II ‘,’ Saw III ‘and’ Saw IV ‘. Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in a project that reboots the franchise in a superficial way, especially with their fans in mind.

Like donuts, the sequels of this toothy saga were shot that seeks to unsettle the viewer by subjecting them to a show of blood and twisted livers much to the taste of young audiences eager to be scared sitting in the armchair. The dark room is the ideal place for this type of hemoglobin and circus shows whose starting gun was signed in its day James Wan, exalted on his own merits thanks to his ability to make the viewer uncomfortable. It was difficult for the sixth installment to be released in our theaters, when the X rating was pinned for these payments. The controversy did not stop his journey, quite the contrary.

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Spiral: Saw’.

Behind the new release is Rock himself as executive producer. Play a detective who ends up in the eye of the hurricane in his search for a serial killer. The popular comedian is crazy about the series, to the point that he has pulled his knowledge of it to pay tribute to the original films and supposedly change direction. “I not only wanted to raise the bar, but I also wanted to start a new course,” says the actor. “We have kept the main characteristics of the films in the series, but we focus more on the psychological elements and the tension that have always been there, even without being so obvious. There will be no lack of cheating or gore, but we present a story and characters that will surprise viewers.

Rock doesn’t think of ‘Spiral: Saw’ as a new installment in the series. “In my opinion, we are starting from scratch and moving towards a totally different goal with this film,” he claims. “It is like a roller coaster that affects all five senses. It has a dose of drama, action, comedy and horror at the tip of the blade. Basically, it is the perfect cocktail. And then there are the traps, which are the perfect climax to this whole story. They are what distinguishes Saw from any other series. ” “The script is the product of a very intense and rigorous process,” explains the director. “We know what the fans want and we know what they think they are going to find, so our mission is to deceive them and always be one step ahead of them. It’s as if we were playing with them and the issue was to see who is smarter: them or us ». Jackson was excited to join the bloody project. «I am a huge fan of horror movies. And I love that they call me to participate in them. The Saw saga is unique, it is mythical. I could not refuse to participate in a movie of the saga.