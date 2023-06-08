Spiral of lies: the plot of the series on Rai 2. What it’s about

Spirale di bugie is a captivating thriller broadcast on Rai 2 in two evenings, on 8 and 9 June 2023, at 21.20 in first vision. It’s an Australian miniseries from 2021. But what’s the plot? What is it about? Let’s find out together.

Plot

The series tells the story of two spouses, Anna and Jack Fallmont, the protagonists, who, in order to recover their marriage in crisis, decide to move with their two young children from England to the sunny and bright Melbourne, Jake’s hometown, which works as a lawyer. In this new large house, surrounded by a luxurious garden, the young nanny Becky also arrives, ready to babysit little Grace and Oliver. Anna, meanwhile, begins to feed the sometimes obsessive suspicion that Jake is cheating on her with Caroline, her assistant, and begins to confide in Becky. A sort of triangle of confidences, lies, mutual seductions and power relations begins to form between the two spouses and the nanny. In the minds of each of the three characters there is a plan that involves the exclusion of one of them. Which plan will be the winning one?

How many bets

We’ve seen the plot, but how many episodes are planned for Spiral of Lies? It is a miniseries broadcast on Rai 2 in two evenings, 8 and 9 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20. Here is the complete schedule.