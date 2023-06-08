Spiral of lies streaming and live TV: where to see the series

Where to watch the Spiral of Lies series live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 2 in first vision and in prime time on 8 and 9 June 2023 at 21.20. A gripping story about a family slowly falling apart, Spiral of Lies sees a married couple trying to save their marriage. But suspicions throw the attempt into crisis. It is a 2021 Australian thriller in two installments. Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment on Rai 2 on 8 and 9 June 2023 at 21.20 in first vision and in prime time. Two episodes for a gripping thriller. Rai 2 is visible on button 2 of digital terrestrial and 102 of Sky.

Spiral of lies live stream

If you are not at home, you can follow the series Spirale di bugie in live streaming or retrieve the episodes on demand at any time on RaiPlay, the free platform that allows you to watch Rai content on PCs, smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Spiral of lies? It is a miniseries broadcast on Rai 2 in two evenings, 8 and 9 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20. Here is the complete schedule.