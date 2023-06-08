Spiral of lies: plot, cast, how many episodes, streaming of the series broadcast on Rai 2

Spirals of lies is the thriller miniseries broadcast on Rai 2 in two episodes, on 8 and 9 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20. A gripping story about a family slowly falling apart, Spiral of Lies sees a married couple trying to save their marriage. But suspicions throw the attempt into crisis. But what is the plot, the cast, how many episodes are planned and where to stream Spiral of Lies? Here is all the information.

Plot

The story is that of Anna and Jake and the babysitter Becky, who looks after their children, but also of Jake’s assistant, who is a lawyer: her name is Caroline. Spiral of Lies is an Australian series centered on a dangerous triangle of lies and lies that is created between a spouse and the babysitter.

Anna and Jake Fallmont want to try and save their marriage. They return to Australia to Sydney where he continues his career as a lawyer. But a previous betrayal continues to undermine their relationship even if you have to look after the little Grace and Oliver. Her nanny Becky arrives to help Anna, but Anna continues to think that her husband is cheating on her while her nanny establishes a murky relationship with both her and Jake. Meanwhile, in the background a plan is outlined that could lead to the death of one of the three. The series was written by Jason Herbison (also creator of the show), Margaret Wilson and Anthony Ellis receiving various praise for the plot.

Spiral of Lies: cast

The Australian series Spirale di bugie, first broadcast on Rai 2, was made in 2021 and the original title is Lie with me. In an attempt to save their failing marriage, Anna and Jake decide to move, together with their children, to Melbourne. The meeting with the young Becky turns their lives upside down. The cast consists of: Charlie Brooks, Brett Tucker, Phoebe Roberts, Alba Nicholls, Hunter Hurley, Ned Kennelly, Neil Melville, Nadine Garner, Caroline Gillmer, Alfie Gledhill, Bert LaBonté, Isabella Giovinazzo, John Marc Desengano, Cecilia Low, Frank Magree, Stephen Lopez, Sonya Suares and Irene Chen.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for Spiral of lies? It is a miniseries broadcast on Rai 2 in two evenings, 8 and 9 June 2023, in prime time from 21.20. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: June 8, 2023

Second episode: June 9, 2023

