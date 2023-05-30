In a study published in iSciencethere was talk ofevolution over time of the spiny mouseespecially of the his tail which, after careful analysis, revealed common traits present in other species.

The spiny mouse is one of nature’s great quirks, and it has gotten even stranger as researchers have discovered that it has a peculiar adaptation on the tail that is most commonly associated with reptiles. The skin of its tail is covered in armored bone plates known as osteodermsand until now the only living mammal to have this was thought to be the armadillo.

The armored bone plates on the spiny mouse’s tails indicate that this trait may have emerged multiple times in evolutionary history, obviously not excluding that this could be the result of a set of genes that can turn on and offwhich means that not everyone who wears the genotype (the genetic material), express the phenotype (the physical characteristics).

The spiny mouse specimens with osteoderm

The spiny mice of the genus Acomys they are found in arid regions of Africa and the Middle East, and while they might look insignificant from a distance, about the size of a standard mouse with a similar body shape and tail, they are actually named after their bizarre spiky coat made of bristles stiff covering their bodies.

The spines act as a defense mechanismsimilar to that of hedgehogs and porcupines, which makes it very difficult for predators to eat them, and they have also been active in the search for their remarkable regeneration capabilitiescapable of undergoing scar-free healing even in complex tissues such as skin and skeletal muscle.

Now the Thorny Rat can add an Armored Tail to its list of unexpected feats, being the only mammal known on Earth (besides armadillos) to have osteoderms. The discovery was actually made by accident while Malcolm Madenof the University of Florida, was studying spiny mice for their regeneration talents.

The co-author Ed Stanley he was working on a separate project called openVertebrateCT scanning 20,000 museum specimens to collect high-resolution anatomical data.

“I had given Ed some of my spiny mice (Acomys) to scan as part of his project and, coincidentally, they had very rare bone plates in the skin of their tails – only seen before in living mammals in armadillos”

said Maden in a statementwho later added:

“I was working on spiny mice because of their amazing regeneration powers for a mammal; they can regenerate skin, muscle, nerves, spinal cord, and possibly heart muscle, so we had a colony of these rare creatures at our disposal. It was a classic serendipitous discovery of two people in the same place working on different things.”

The emergence of osteoderms as a trait among different animal groups tells researchers it is something that has been lost and gained time and time again throughout evolutionary history.

“Osteoderms are present in this subfamily of rodents and nowhere else in living mammals except armadillos. They are absent in birds, frequent in reptiles – think of dinosaurs and crocodiles – and infrequent in frogs. That means they can be lost and re-evolve over and over again into animals, and that’s happened at least 19 times.”

Maden explained.

If you looked at a spiny rat’s tail, it might not look all that different, but what distinguishes osteoderms from other skin features is that they are made of bone, with this differing from mammalian traits like the scales you find on pangolins, which they are made of keratin.

The researchers suspect that regulatory genes may have a role to play in the genetic activity that sees osteoblasts being produced instead of keratin, and they hope to manipulate this so they can create “an armored lab mouse,” but only time will tell. will tell how the matter will evolve and what will come of it.

