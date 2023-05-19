In a document published on Scientific Reportsa new species of spinosaurid dinosaur from the Lower Cretaceous, discovered in Cinctorres, Spain; the spinosaurid dinosaur bones found in Castellón, represent a new genreaccording to what paleontologists have concluded.

The dinosaur in question is estimated to have grown to a frightening 10-11 meters (33-36 feet) in length, furthermore following the recent discovery of the Vallibonavenatrix moderate-sized dogs nearby, the identification indicates that the Iberian Peninsula was a center for early Cretaceous spinosaurid dinosaur diversity.

Indeed, although the largest members of the family we know of come from Africa, Iberia may have been where they first evolved.

What do we know about the various Spinosaurid dinosaur species

Spinosaurus achieved fame thanks to the heavyweight contest of their representative with a tyrannosaurus in Jurassic Park III. Debate over their supposed semi-aquatic status has kept their profile high, along with speculation about the evolutionary benefits of their mighty sail.

However, Spinosaurus were simply the first discovered and largest member of a family that now includes a dozen known species of various sizes. Granted, even the smallest adult spinosaurid is thought to have weighed a ton, but specimens are rare nonetheless, perhaps because their prime range in Africa has been far less intensely searched for fossils as the North American homeland of tyrannosaurs.

However, as an article in Scientific Reports reveals, Africa isn’t the only place to look for spinosaurid remains. The authors attribute a previously discovered right jaw, tooth and five vertebrae in the Arcillas de Morella Formation to a new species they call Protathlitis cinctorrensis.

These scanty remains aren’t ideal for estimating the size of the creature to which they belonged. However, based on comparisons with other spinosaurids, the paper estimates that P. cinctorrensis was smaller than Spinosaurus itself, but not by much. The deposit in which it was found is dated to 126-127 million years ago, making it near-contemporary with Iberospinus natarioi, discovered in 125-million-year-old Portuguese rocks.

Protathlitis is a baryonychine, one of two major subgroups of spinosaurus identified by their curved tooth crowns. The authors think that baryonychins dominated Europe, but after migrating to Africa spinosaurines, including Spinosaurus itself, became dominant there. If so, it’s unclear whether spinosaurids went extinct in their native range while attaining their greatest success elsewhere: no specimens have been found there from the Middle or Upper Cretaceous.

The generic name is Greek for specimen, while cinctorrensis refers to the city where the fossils were discovered.

