One of the rules that have been established regarding streaming platforms is that when they are established in a country, original productions from that place have to be launched, which is why we have series and movies of Mexican origin as we have seen in Netflix. This same goes for Amazon Prime Videoand thus a variant of the program has been confirmed that can be considered the flagship of the brand, that is, The boyyes.

As commented by sites like deadlinethere will be a version of these superheroes but with the setting in Mexicosomething that will help nourish the platform with content from the region, the screenwriter of the project will be neither more nor less than Gareth Dunnet-Alcocerwho wrote for Warner and D.C. the movie of Blue Beetle. On the other hand, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will serve as executive producers, but will not have any acting role in it.

At this moment, casting is already being carried out, this to find the main characters of the work, who obviously have to be of Latin origin so that they fit with what will be shown on the service’s screen. On the other hand, they are looking for a showrunner to get to work with the scriptwriter, and obviously it could also be said that they have a director in mind to shape all the video shots.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first spinoff of this franchise that is being launched, since it was recently launched Gene V, in which we can see the protagonists of the main saga in their first years after achieving the powers over humans that were given to them. With this in mind, people will be keeping an eye on who will be chosen to play the main roles in this story.

