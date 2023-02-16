Spinning and indoor cycling They are two methods of physical training that tend to be confused, since the differences are minimal, but they exist, as in the level of effort and resistance.

What are they?

The Spinning It is an aerobic exercise, which has become one of the most demanded physical activities in gyms.

It was created when a man who liked to ride a stationary bike thought of adding music to his training.

Subsequently, movements such as sitting and standing, supporting the hands and increasing or decreasing the loads were added depending on the time of the class, the music, or the results that they wanted to achieve.

In Spinning, in the same class you can combine strength, speed, distance or race routines.

The indoor cycle means riding a bike indoors. This physical activity is very similar to spinning, and allows you to lose weight and burn calories, improve heart and lung resistance, and tone your legs.

It is a recurring discipline and recommended for people who have previous training, whether they have already participated in cycling races or usually ride a common bicycle.

In indoor cycling there are four phases: the warm-up (8 minutes), the main part, at depth where all types of pedaling are combined, the cooldown phase or ‘return to calm’ of about 5 minutes and the stretching finals.

They look the same but they are not

In conclusion, and to determine the differences, it must be clear that Spinning is more designed for those people who want to exercise and have fun, so much so that it is a practice without age restrictions.

The indoor cycle is more intense and is recommended for those looking to prepare for a run or ride a bike through the mountains.

That is why in the latter, greater care is paid to issues such as techniques, the heart rate and the pedaling speed.

What do they have in common, since both disciplines help tone muscles, especially legs and buttocks, and provides greater cardiorespiratory resistance.

Likewise, both are practiced indoors. Classes last approximately 50 minutes.

As for the bicycles, these are the same, with straight handlebars, a small saddle, and the possibility of adjusting the weights or loads.

