Genoa – Per Aldo Spinelli, the port entrepreneur under house arrest for corruption since 7 May, the disbursements “of funding to parties are an economic lever to obtain favours”. The judge for preliminary investigations Paola Faggioni wrote this in the order with which she rejected the request to revoke house arrest. According to the investigating judge, the risk of repetition of the crime is still concrete and current.

The investigation also involves the governor of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti, also under house arrest. “In some cases – we read in the ordinance – Spinelli was explicit in linking the financing to the release of the desired measure (‘now 2 per thousand…everything else later’). In other cases, he found a way to ‘remind’ Toti of the imminence of the elections or the importance of the financing, inducing him to explicitly ask for the contribution, thus being ready to reply with the request for intervention in his favor, making clearly show how the financing was conceived economic leverage to obtain favorable measures and certainly not as an act of liberality”.

The entrepreneur, again according to the judge, “did not hesitate to openly demonstrate the systematic nature of the use of such a corruptive mechanism”.

The investigations later revealed that at a meeting between Toti and the former president of the Port Authority Paolo Emilio Signorini, the two had put their cell phones in a jacket placed at a distance. According to the investigators, this was done to avoid being intercepted, according to Toti’s lawyer Stefano Savi the jacket would be “put away in the next chair just so you don’t sit on it and wrinkle it.”