Liguria, Spinelli: “I did everything out in the open. Toti’s electoral dinner? I didn’t even want to go…”

The investigation that overwhelmed the former governor of Liguria John All and the entrepreneur Aldo Spinels is moving towards closure, following the decision of the two main defendants of to negotiate the sentence. Now Spinelli, who will serve three years and two months and we’ll see Almost half a million euros confiscatedreturns to the story. “For the governor – Spinelli tells La Stampa – at any moment there was an election in which he was involved: in Genoa, in Savona. And the dinners: I didn’t even want to go to the last onethen a friend of mine called me and told me he was bringing twenty people. What do I do? I’m not bringing anyone? But to his dinners there were more than six hundred people. I was the one who gave the least. And then his was a small party, a little party, he needed…”.

“Everything – Spinelli continues to La Stampa – it was made in broad daylighteverything is regular, everything is legal and in any case it doesn’t end here: I will still make my reasons heard. Why did I plead guilty? That’s what my lawyers advised me, after the previous decisions in this sense by Toti and Signorini. I really didn’t want to, I didn’t intend to accept any agreement.. But if you don’t listen to the lawyers, then what do you do with them? It’s like when you go to the doctor and he prescribes you aspirin or another medicine. What do you do, don’t you take it? And to think – continues Spinelli – that in 1963 I started with two employees, while I now have 4,000 people to support: this also influenced my decision to plea bargain and close the investigation. I could not put in any way their jobs and the future of our business group are at risk“.