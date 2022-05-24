Spinel and the sect of Ramtha, the followers and the wait for the Apocalypse

Spinelthe village in the province of Forlì where the family massacre of the followers of the Ramtha sect he is still upset by what happened. Last Friday – we read in the Corriere della Sera – one couple belonging to the followers of the warrior’s spirit, who died 35 thousand years ago, she shot herself in the mouth leaving a farewell message with disturbing tones addressed to the children: “Let’s go to a place new where to live in peace“. The spouses lived in one villa-bunker and they awaited the arrival of the apocalypse. Like them in that small town in Romagna they make others dozens of followers from Ramtha, because they consider it the chosen place for its unique characteristics, fine air and green expanses. The followers of the ancient warrior Ramtha, the “students of the School of Lighting” as they prefer to be called, they feel under siege.

Two of their community, – continues the Corriere – the Paolo spouses Blacks and Stefania Plataniathat they too had built their beauty shelter proof catastrophe, last Friday they took their own lives. None of the group, with whom they shared meetings and evenings, wants speak. “They also had atomic-proof doors “, recalls a craftsman who worked in several cottages. Inside they were full of foodthey got ready for one long resistance. This group of Ramtha followers haunts Spinel lined up, with the blindfoldedto search orientation. Someone laughed about it, but everything always went smoothly. “We do not have never had any problems – reiterates Daniele Valbonesi, the mayor of Santa Sofia on which the fraction of Spinello depends -. Over the years they have integrated very well“.

