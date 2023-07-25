Augmented reality enters the operating room at the Piccole Figlie Hospital in Parma, where a minimally invasive spine prosthetic surgery was “successfully” performed in recent days using a technique that “had never been adopted before in Italy for a similar operation”, informs today from the Lifenet Healthcare group. The protagonist of the operation was the back orthopedic team led by surgeons Claudio Ferlinghetti and Pier Filippo Sbaffi. A 73-year-old affected by spondylolisthesis, a pathology that develops through the slow but progressive sliding of a vertebra on the underlying one – explains a note – with consequent stenosis of the spinal canal, or a narrowing of the space that contains the spinal cord and nerve roots. A condition that negatively affected the patient’s quality of life, “limiting his mobility due to pain in the lower back and lower limbs”.

The man’s spine, it reads, “was completely digitally reconstructed using the NextAr platform, developed by the Swiss company Medacta International, and projected onto the lens of a particular pair of glasses (smart glasses) worn by the surgeon during the operation. In this way, the image processed with the computer is superimposed on the real one, allowing the operator to have precious information under control in real time, which allows for highly accurate personalized adjustments on the patient’s autonomy. Thanks to an infrared technology that traces the surgical instrument in the hands of the doctor, in order to guide him during the operation based on the virtual reconstruction of the spine that was previously loaded on the surgical platform”.

“The operation, although very delicate, was carried out without complications – says Ferlinghetti – Two days before we planned it step by step on the NextAr web portal, entering the data for the reconstruction of the patient’s spine into the system and customizing the operation according to his needs. In this way, the use of augmented reality helped us to evaluate the stability of the spine even before the operation was completed”. For Sbaffi “this operation marks a real change of pace in prosthetic surgery. Through augmented reality, in fact, it is possible to locate in advance and with great precision the exact point in which to intervene, allowing us to position prostheses or screws with much more accuracy. All this translates into less invasiveness and a reduction in the risk of error and complications, allowing the patient to return to an active life more quickly”.

“The surgery, performed for the first time in Italy by implanting divergent cortical screws with the aid of augmented reality – they illustrate from the hospital – involved arthrodesis of the L4-L5 vertebrae and subsequent surgical decompression: a procedure that allows the vertebrae present in the lumbar spine to be surgically joined to stabilize it”.

“Thanks to augmented reality, this technique can be performed in a less invasive way” with “several advantages – list the experts – including a reduced skin incision; less detachment of the muscles, with consequent preservation of their integrity and functionality (the so-called muscle saving); a significant decrease in blood loss; significantly faster and qualitatively better hospitalization and convalescence times; no prescription for post-operative braces or crutches; rapid mobilization of the patient, even on the same day of the operation”. It is also “a methodology also recommended for elderly people, even if affected by osteoporosis”, because with augmented reality “it is easier to intervene on the vertebrae in a precise and targeted manner, reducing the risk of bone damage”.

“Our goal is to make the Piccole Figlie Hospital a center of excellence and a point of reference in the field of prosthetic surgery in Emilia Romagna and beyond – declares the new managing director Paolo Migliavacca – We are very proud of this result. The medical team and the instruments of our structure have once again confirmed themselves as one of the best and most up-to-date in Italy”.