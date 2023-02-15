Some spinal diseases such as herniated disc, scoliosis, low back pain, arthrosis, lordosis and neck pain can generate disability retirement, granted by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Disability retirement is not given only by the disease, it is necessary to prove permanent incapacity for work through medical expertise, explains social security lawyer Paolo Stuppello.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% of the population have or will have some back pain in their lifetime. Pain can reach three different regions: cervicalgia (pain in the neck region), dorsalgia (pain in the dorsal region or middle of the back) and lombalgia, which is pain in the lumbar region.

“Lumbar pain or low back pain is a frequent complaint in the doctor’s office. It is the second most common medical complaint, second only to the flu”, says Carlos Roberto Massela Júnior, neurosurgeon specialist in brain and spine.

According to the doctor, back pain can affect any age, but it is more frequent from the third decade of life (economically active population) and increases with age. “The aging of the spine begins around 35-40 years of age, affecting both men and women equally”, explains Massela.

Overload, inadequate postures and exercises can overload the body and negatively impact the health of the spine. Treatments include physiotherapy, neuromuscular rehabilitation, strengthening, pain medication, specific pain treatments and surgery.

“Prevention is the best choice. A healthy life, with regular practice of physical activity, assisted by a good professional, overload control, healthy eating and habits are essential for the health of the spine”, concludes the specialist.