the interesting Sifu style action developed by Nekki and arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series gameplay teaser trailer which gives an idea of what this experience will be like, heavily based on combat.
Presented last November, SPINE does not yet have one exit date official, but judging from the video sequences it seems that the development is already at a good point and the mechanics, although perhaps a little slow, suggest a certain depth.
In fact, we see the protagonist launching powerful blows against her opponents, using also firearms and objects found within the scenario to clear the field of enemies, with the possibility of carrying out counterattacks based on timing.
This is Gun Fu
SPINE's motto, “this is Gun Fu”, gives a rather clear idea of the game's assumptions, which aims to stage highly spectacular choreographies in a mix of martial arts and firearms, which contributed to the success of several film productions.
The protagonist of the adventure, Redline, is a rebellious street artist who fights the militia under the orders of a regime controlled by artificial intelligences in an attempt to save her brother.
