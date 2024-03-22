THORNSthe interesting Sifu style action developed by Nekki and arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series gameplay teaser trailer which gives an idea of ​​what this experience will be like, heavily based on combat.

Presented last November, SPINE does not yet have one exit date official, but judging from the video sequences it seems that the development is already at a good point and the mechanics, although perhaps a little slow, suggest a certain depth.

In fact, we see the protagonist launching powerful blows against her opponents, using also firearms and objects found within the scenario to clear the field of enemies, with the possibility of carrying out counterattacks based on timing.