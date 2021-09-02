Leonardo Spinazzola was one of the undisputed stars of Euro 2020, making a significant contribution to bringing the Italian national team to victory. To make the fans relive the thrills and emotions of the matches in which Italy dominated, the Roma player decided to write a book, in which he talks about his European Championships.

Leonardo Spinazzola is the footballer of Rome that on the occasion of last European football championships won the title of “Man of the match”, first in the challenge against the Turkey and then in the one against Austria. The 28 year old from Foligno, indeed, it was basic during matches disputed from Italy, contributing to the victory of the Azzurri.

Unfortunately Leonardo, right during one of the matches of Euro 2020, was injured, thus having to leave the pitch waiting for operate. Spinazzola, however, continued to follow his companions from afar, rejoicing with them when a Wembley they raised the cup to heaven after further 50 years since the last time.

Today, so, the young man football player, already father of two children (Mattia, three years old, and Sofia, born a few months ago), decided to write a book to tell all the emotions lived on his skin and to do them relive to its millions of fans and supporters.

Leonardo Spinazzola: the book on Euro 2020 is coming

“He is Leonardo Spinazzola, one of the undisputed protagonists and more loved than the ride that brought the Azzurri to the roof of Europe after a long fast fifty-three years. And this is the book in which «Spina» wanted to rewind the tape and give us all the unpublished story of this extraordinary undertaking “.

we read in the official synopsis of “Good morning, champions – My story of the Europeans”. This is the new book by the Roma player Leonardo Spinazzola, who has decided to take fans “behind the scenes” of the adventure that saw Italy triumph to the Europeans.

The same Leonardo enthusiastically announced the release of his new book, which will arrive on September 14 but that is already available in preorder. Don’t forget to book the your copy!