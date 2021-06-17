The indiscretion is from the newspaper “As” which when it comes to Real Madrid is generally well informed: the Spanish club would be on the trail of Leonardo Spinazzola, complete with a meeting in France between Davide Lippi, the player’s agent, and Luis Campos and Ludovic Fattizzo, his trusted man. Roma denies direct and indirect offers for the full-back but, as for everyone, if instead a concrete proposal arrives, at least Pinto and the Friedkins would listen. Certainly the terms would not be those described by “As” and that is an exchange with Mayoral. The striker still has one year on loan and, as much as he likes, he is not a Roma holder while Spinazzola, paid 29.5 million two years ago, is a staple of the club and of the national team, with whom he is playing an excellent European.