Orange blossom for Leonardo Spinazzola and Miriam Sette. The outside of Rome and his better half had already got married on December 24, 2020, when they had to limit themselves to signing the registers of the Municipality of Foligno – without being able to celebrate as they would have liked – due to the pandemic. Today however, almost three years later, the couple has decided to live a full-blown marriage, surrounded by the affection of friends and relatives. Leonardo and Miriam – former parents of Mattia and Sofia – have chosen to swear eternal love in front of one hundred guests, with a ceremony celebrated with a civil ceremony in Foligno, in a suggestive outdoor location (the couple was welcomed by the notes of a pianist and a violinist). The party instead was organized in Assisi, where the “newly weds” moved together with the guests to spend the evening. The event is signed by Silvia Slitti, wedding planner and wife of Giampaolo Pazzini, who had already organized the wedding of Gianluca Mancini. The defender, who shares the Trigoria dressing room with Spinazzola, is also among the guests, as were the Giallorossi captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and Stephan El Shaarawy.