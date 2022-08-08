The comments post Roma-Shakhtar: from the captain to the former Giallorossi, the presentation of the team and the victory of the last friendly, ignite the web

Now everything is ready for the start of this season. After last night’s resounding victory against him Shakhtar Donetsk team group e Mourinho they are loaded to face the Salernobefore the championship, scheduled for Sunday evening at 8.45pm. Leonardo Spinazzolawho started yesterday in the friendly match ofOlympiche wants to take back his place: the full-back showed all his energy on Instagramposting some photos of the evening with the words: “From now on it starts to get serious”.

Also comes the comment of Lorenzo Pellegrini: “Thank you. Sunday is close …”. Then the thanks of Gianluca Mancini, one of the best in the field. At the end of the victory against the Ukrainians, the defender commented on the magnificent evening of theOlympic: “Thank you all for the welcome today (yesterday, ed)! Ready to start a new season! Daje Roma “. Finally, for last night’s magical evening, the former Giallorossi defender was also excited Leandro Castanwhich through his profile Twitter commented the team presentation as follows: “Mamma Mia”.

See also The 5 footballers who wore the FC Barcelona shirt and today play in Latin America like Luis Suárez August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 11:30 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spinazzola #start #Pellegrini #Sunday