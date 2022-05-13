After returning to Rome, look for more minutes with Venice and Turin to apply for the match against Feyenoord which is worth the Conference

“I just need to hope or even dream of playing the final”. In these few words, all of Leonardo Spinazzola’s current moment is condensed. Starting with the joy and satisfaction of having set foot on the pitch last Monday in Florence, albeit for a few minutes and in a game that marked a painful defeat for his Roma. But in those few minutes and in those few words there is the end of a long sports drama. And, probably, also the beginning of a new tomorrow. Certainly different from the past, if only because marked by that “emotional” wound, as Mourinho likes to say.

The great expectation – Spinazzola in Florence has finally returned to feel like a player. And what happened 311 days after that damned Belgium-Italy that led to the rupture of his left Achilles tendon at the European Championship. Moreover, since the last match played with Roma, 388 days had passed, more than a whole year, given that his last presence in the Giallorossi was the unfortunate first leg of the Europa League, the one lost at Manchester United for 6-2 on April 29 last year. An infinite time, which also makes us understand why Spina now feels like someone who has suddenly returned to breathe, after having felt himself almost suffocating for a long time. See also After 311 days Spinazzola returns to the field: Mou gives him the last 4 minutes of Fiorentina-Roma

The end – Now it is a question of coloring these last two weeks of football played with intense colors. There are three games at stake, in which Spinazzola hopes to put in more and more minutes, more and more games. “The greatest happiness was being back in the group and feeling at ease again – said the left-back in the belly of the Franchi, in Florence – In these three games, any minute I go to play will be important, even if it were only 3-4. “. Yes, because in this last part of the season Spina must also regain confidence with the field. Against Venezia Mourinho could give him something more, maybe twenty minutes, especially if things turn out well for the Giallorossi. Then, perhaps, against Turin, on Friday 20 May Leo could also hope to play more. Maybe even starting as a starter, but without doing the whole game. It would be an injection of confidence and a reward for his perseverance. See also This will be "the date of the classics" in Argentine football next weekend

The sweet duel – Then from July he will return to racing and working for his starting position. Because Spinazzola, to all intents and purposes, is the owner of that band, of that role, of that corner of the pitch from where all his offensive raids start. Except that in his absence Mourinho dismissed the disappointing Viña and discovered the promising Zalewski. That it is true that he plays outside the role, but it is also true that at the moment he is one of the best players in this Rome, as well as one of his secrets. So who will be the owner next year? It will also depend on the form that Mou decides to adopt in his second Roma season. If he goes on with the 3-4-2-1, the two will compete for the role of winger, with Zalewski who could also play between the two attacking midfielders. If, on the other hand, Mou were to return to 4-2-3-1, they could both be owners, in the left chain. But it’s a sweet problem. And, for now, Spina only thinks about playing as many games as possible. From here to Tirana. See also Barcelona and Sevilla cancel each other out in a match that Real Madrid won

