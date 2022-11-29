with videoThe new series Wednesday has been massively viewed on Netflix since its premiere on Wednesday. According to entertainment site Deadline, subscribers watched more than 341 million hours in the first week. That is a record for an English-language series on the streaming service.



Denise King



29 Nov. 2022

The fourth season of Stranger things Earlier this year, it broke the previous record for an English-language series with a total of 335 million viewing hours in its first week. The South Korean series Squid game tops the list of all TV titles. In the first week after publication, more than 571 million hours were watched in total.

In Wednesday follow the school years of 16-year-old Wednesday Addams. While trying to master her psychic abilities, she tries to stop a serial killer terrorizing her town. In addition, the teenage girl is also busy solving a murder mystery in which her parents were involved 25 years ago. See also Who is Alberto Casero, the PP deputy who has voted 'yes' to the Labor Reform

Wednesday Addams © Netflix



Jenna Ortega stars in Wednesday Addams. In addition, a number of familiar faces participate in the spin-off. Catherine Zeta-Jones will play the role of Morticia Addams and Fred Armisen will play the role of Uncle Fester. Christina Ricci, who played the ghoul family’s daughter in earlier 1938 film adaptations of the strip, can be seen as a teacher.

The Addams Family is originally a comic from 1938. The story has been made into several series and films.

